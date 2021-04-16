Advertisement

Warren County man indicted for stabbing grandparents to death

Joshua Wright
Joshua Wright(Warren County Regional Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man charged with murdering his grandparents with a knife has been indicted by a grand jury.

In November 2020, a woman called the sheriff’s office after she found her father deceased in the garage.

When deputies arrived at the home on H.E. Johnson Road, they say they later found a female victim on the back porch of the residence as well. The victims were identified as Larry Glen Howell, 65, and his 63-year-old wife, Deborah Kay Howell.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities began looking for Joshua Wright, the victims’ grandson, and a 2013 Chevy Truck that belonged to the victim.

Wright was later arrested at a home on Woodburn Allen Springs Road.

Authorities said Wright had visible bloodstains on his shirt and socks.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still frame of Jeremy Marr death body cam footage
Glasgow death body cam footage released
A repeated sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Repeat sex offender from Bowling Green sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
As part of their fraud conspiracy in the case, Phelps and Harper made numerous false statements...
Two Bowling Green area men plead guilty to oil and gas fraud
Stolen Firearm Suspect
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Firearm
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

Latest News

Dederic Anderson was charged with the murder of Tayveon Bibb.
Dederic Anderson indicted for murder of Tayveon Bibb
Jeremy Marr arrest bodycam footage
“Please don’t kill me” | Body cam footage in Glasgow death released, investigation finds officers not responsible for death
Tracking more potential for frost next week!
Clouds increase this afternoon before stray showers arrive this weekend!
Temperatures start off in the 30s but will rise in the low 60s as clouds increase in the region!
A frosty start with a cloudy finish for Friday!