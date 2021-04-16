Warren County man indicted for stabbing grandparents to death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man charged with murdering his grandparents with a knife has been indicted by a grand jury.

In November 2020, a woman called the sheriff’s office after she found her father deceased in the garage.

When deputies arrived at the home on H.E. Johnson Road, they say they later found a female victim on the back porch of the residence as well. The victims were identified as Larry Glen Howell, 65, and his 63-year-old wife, Deborah Kay Howell.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities began looking for Joshua Wright, the victims’ grandson, and a 2013 Chevy Truck that belonged to the victim.

Wright was later arrested at a home on Woodburn Allen Springs Road.

Authorities said Wright had visible bloodstains on his shirt and socks.

