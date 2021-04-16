WKU announces finalists for 2021 Distinguished Educator Awards
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University has announced the 2021 finalists for the WKU College of Education and Behavioral Sciences’ Distinguished Educator Awards.
Each award celebrates the individual and significant contributions educators make to the teaching profession.
Winners will be announced the week of April 19. The winners will receive a $200 cash prize and a commemorative plaque.
The following finalists are from the WBKO viewing:
Innovation
- Justin Browning – Barren County, Barren County High
- Taylor Stewart – Warren County, Drakes Creek Middle
Diversity
- Samantha Pedigo – Warren County, GEO International High
- Sharon Mattingly – Barren County, Barren County High
- Kristi Costellow – Bowling Green Independent, Parker Bennett Curry Elementary
Literacy
- Terri Cleaver – Bowling Green Independent, Parker Bennett Curry Elementary
- Sherri Gilpin – Caverna Independent, Caverna Elementary
Teacher Mentor
- Ashley Holland – Warren County, Alvaton Elementary
- Marschelle Sekora – Simpson County, Lincoln Elementary
Visual Performing Arts
- Pam Thurman – Warren County, Jody Richards Elementary
- Susie Lucas – Barren County, North Jackson Elementary
- Landon Case – Bowling Green Independent, TC Cherry Elementary and BG Junior High
Physical Education
- Lauren Lamb – Warren County, North Warren Elementary
Special Education
- Emma Taylor – Barren County, North Jackson Elementary
- Carol Ann Gilbert – Warren County, Warren Elementary
Elementary (P-5)
- Nikki Knott – Daviess County, Burns Elementary
Middle Grades (6-8)
- Amelia Watkins – Warren County, Cumberland Trace Elementary
Secondary (9-12)
- Colton Isaacs – Warren County, Warren Central High
- Leigh Ellen Bristow – Todd County, Todd County Central High
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.