WKU announces finalists for 2021 Distinguished Educator Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University has announced the 2021 finalists for the WKU College of Education and Behavioral Sciences’ Distinguished Educator Awards.

Each award celebrates the individual and significant contributions educators make to the teaching profession.

Winners will be announced the week of April 19. The winners will receive a $200 cash prize and a commemorative plaque.

The following finalists are from the WBKO viewing:

Innovation

Justin Browning – Barren County, Barren County High

Taylor Stewart – Warren County, Drakes Creek Middle

Diversity

Samantha Pedigo – Warren County, GEO International High

Sharon Mattingly – Barren County, Barren County High

Kristi Costellow – Bowling Green Independent, Parker Bennett Curry Elementary

Literacy

Terri Cleaver – Bowling Green Independent, Parker Bennett Curry Elementary

Sherri Gilpin – Caverna Independent, Caverna Elementary

Teacher Mentor

Ashley Holland – Warren County, Alvaton Elementary

Marschelle Sekora – Simpson County, Lincoln Elementary

Visual Performing Arts

Pam Thurman – Warren County, Jody Richards Elementary

Susie Lucas – Barren County, North Jackson Elementary

Landon Case – Bowling Green Independent, TC Cherry Elementary and BG Junior High

Physical Education

Lauren Lamb – Warren County, North Warren Elementary

Special Education

Emma Taylor – Barren County, North Jackson Elementary

Carol Ann Gilbert – Warren County, Warren Elementary

Elementary (P-5)

Nikki Knott – Daviess County, Burns Elementary

Middle Grades (6-8)

Amelia Watkins – Warren County, Cumberland Trace Elementary

Secondary (9-12)

Colton Isaacs – Warren County, Warren Central High

Leigh Ellen Bristow – Todd County, Todd County Central High

