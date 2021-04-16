Advertisement

WKU announces finalists for 2021 Distinguished Educator Awards

WKU
WKU(WKU)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University has announced the 2021 finalists for the WKU College of Education and Behavioral Sciences’ Distinguished Educator Awards.

Each award celebrates the individual and significant contributions educators make to the teaching profession.

Winners will be announced the week of April 19. The winners will receive a $200 cash prize and a commemorative plaque.

The following finalists are from the WBKO viewing:

Innovation

  • Justin Browning – Barren County, Barren County High
  • Taylor Stewart – Warren County, Drakes Creek Middle

Diversity

  • Samantha Pedigo – Warren County, GEO International High
  • Sharon Mattingly – Barren County, Barren County High
  • Kristi Costellow – Bowling Green Independent, Parker Bennett Curry Elementary

Literacy

  • Terri Cleaver – Bowling Green Independent, Parker Bennett Curry Elementary
  • Sherri Gilpin – Caverna Independent, Caverna Elementary

Teacher Mentor

  • Ashley Holland – Warren County, Alvaton Elementary
  • Marschelle Sekora – Simpson County, Lincoln Elementary

Visual Performing Arts

  • Pam Thurman – Warren County, Jody Richards Elementary
  • Susie Lucas – Barren County, North Jackson Elementary
  • Landon Case – Bowling Green Independent, TC Cherry Elementary and BG Junior High

Physical Education

  • Lauren Lamb – Warren County, North Warren Elementary

Special Education

  • Emma Taylor – Barren County, North Jackson Elementary
  • Carol Ann Gilbert – Warren County, Warren Elementary

Elementary (P-5)

  • Nikki Knott – Daviess County, Burns Elementary

Middle Grades (6-8)

  • Amelia Watkins – Warren County, Cumberland Trace Elementary

Secondary (9-12)

  • Colton Isaacs – Warren County, Warren Central High
  • Leigh Ellen Bristow – Todd County, Todd County Central High

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A repeated sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Repeat sex offender from Bowling Green sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
As part of their fraud conspiracy in the case, Phelps and Harper made numerous false statements...
Two Bowling Green area men plead guilty to oil and gas fraud
Still frame of Jeremy Marr death body cam footage
Glasgow death body cam footage released
Stolen Firearm Suspect
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Firearm
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

Latest News

Hospice of Southern Kentucky
Hospice of Southern Kentucky celebrates 40 years with ribbon cutting ceremony
east main
Kaley LIVE at East Main
Log Still Distillery logo
Distillery startup makes plans for 300 acre campus
Good News
Good News: Julio's Cereal Challenge