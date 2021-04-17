Gov. Beshear: 599 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate at 3.42%

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The governor’s office announced the latest COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

The latest numbers reported are 599 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, 10 new deaths being reported from the state audit. Total COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky are 6,330.

Kentucky now has 437,037 total COVID-19 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is at 3.42%.

413 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 45 on ventilators and 105 in the ICU.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported 599 new #COVID19 cases and a positivity rate of 3.42%. The Governor also shared... Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.