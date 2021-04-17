Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 599 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate at 3.42%

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The governor’s office announced the latest COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

The latest numbers reported are 599 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, 10 new deaths being reported from the state audit. Total COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky are 6,330.

Kentucky now has 437,037 total COVID-19 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is at 3.42%.

413 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 45 on ventilators and 105 in the ICU.

