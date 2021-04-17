Iconic Bowling Green Father-Son duo known for vintage clothes, photographs talks about bond

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - They’re known as the Infamous Farley Boys! You might have seen them at events in Bowling Green and you honestly can’t miss them.

Charles Farley and his 7-year-old son Jay are known for their matching vintage outfits and memorable photographs. Charles says it’s about keeping traditions going.

“A lot of people are interested in why we dress and we match a lot. It looks cute yes, at a certain point that will stop. There is a reason why I do this. He still can be somewhere where there is a crowd, I look to the side to say ‘hi’ to someone and I turn around and he is disappearing,” said Charles. “If you have to call security, which we did one time. The first thing they ask the parent is, ‘what is your child wearing?’ all I have to do is say here it is.”

Charles says he also likes to share memorable photos with friends and family--these photos however look as though they’re from the early 1900′s.

If you’ve ever been to an event in Bowling Green or been out and about in town, you’ve probably ran into the infamous... Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, April 16, 2021

As a single father at his age, Charles says there are some misconceptions, “A lot of people even ask is it really hard on you with a very active 7-year-old I have news for you folks I have that same amount of energy, just takes half of it to keep up with him,” said Charles.

Bringing smiles to everyone they greet--and a bond that Charles says he doesn’t take for granted.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize, their children are a gift from God. And it is our solemn duty to give them the best of everything they need. Especially love,” said Charles.

“Me and my Dad love dressing up because we get to take fun photos,” said Jay.

While photos may last a life time, lessons are timeless.

