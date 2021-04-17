Warren County’s international high school to host first prom, seeking donations for event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sitting next to Warren Central High School, Geo International High School provides a unique education for students in the community who have recently moved to Bowling Green from another country.

“We have nine teachers, about 160 students, and what’s unique about us is that all of our students are international students. So, that means they’re either immigrants or they are refugees,” Anna Caldwell, a teacher at Geo International High School, said.

While being taught subjects like math and social studies, the students also get extra help with learning English to set them up for future success.

“In every single class, they’re learning English whether it be reading, writing, listening or speaking they’re practicing that. So, we’re able to kind of push them to increase their English really fast and show great improvement,” Caldwell explained.

Putting the academics aside, the school also strives to host events and activities for its students. They usually have their own international festival, but this year it is virtual.

“They get to dance and they get to sing, show off their clothes, show off their culture and we all appreciate it. We also had a family dinner, because since we are so small, we’re like a family,” Caldwell said.

However, the students have never had a traditional prom. Caldwell said with several things being canceled during 2020, they wanted to finally be able to do something special for the students when they asked for one.

“We didn’t know how it was going to happen. Even if it was a boombox in the middle of our parking lot, we know we were going to have a prom. So we told them, ‘yes,’ and we started to try and figure out the rest,” Caldwell said.

They decided on having the prom May 8th under the SoKY Marketplace pavilion to allow for social distancing.

“Even though it’s outside, it’s going to be different. We’re still gonna make the best of it and have time for them to celebrate,” Caldwell said.

The students are getting excited, but the school could use some help putting on the event. While they could use monetary donations, they also would appreciate decorations and suits for the boys to wear.

“Thankfully, our girls are covered with prom dresses. Bowling Green has a lot of programs in the community that offer prom dresses for our girls,” Caldwell explained.

Their theme is ‘A Night Under the Stars.’ “So anything with glitter or blue or dark purple anything like that would be greatly appreciated just to make the night a little more magical,” Caldwell said.

Donations can be brought to the Geo International School right next to Warren Central High School. They ask you reach out to the school to set up a time to drop them off. You can email Anna at anna.caldwell@warren.kyschools.us with any questions or to set up a drop-off time.

