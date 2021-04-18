13 Annual United Way of Southern Kentucky Feed the Need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -United Way of Southern Kentucky 13 Annual ‘Feed the Need’ wrapped up Saturday with over 35,000 donations in Warren County so far.

‘Feed the Need’ kicked off started off with a donation drive at WBKO and then continued into the weekend with donation spots around local stores.

‘Feed the Need’ also accepted donations in surrounding counties in the region.

One volunteer who has helped in years past was excited the community showed up and donated this year despite COVID.

“It is pretty awesome I think they said yesterday was even more chaotic than today and it is just amazing the people that are giving now with the special times that we are going through and it just seems like there has been a lot of participation and they have had a lot of food dropped off,” said Alison Sexton , volunteer.

As of Saturday ’Feed the Need’ 2021 has collected over 55,000 items region-wide.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.