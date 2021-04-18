Advertisement

Bowling Green Parks and Rec ‘Love your Parks Day’

Bowling Green Parks and Rec ‘Love your Parks Day’
Bowling Green Parks and Rec ‘Love your Parks Day’(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Rec kicked off their first ‘Love your Parks Day’ event.

There are 11 parks total around Bowling Green and to help keep them beautiful BGPR created the ‘Love your Parks Day event.

”We have 11 different parks across the city of Bowling Green. Today we had 11 different groups of volunteers just doing different tasks to kind of beautify our parks. So we are excited,” said Cameron Lewis, BGPR

Students from Cumberland Trace Elementary School volunteered on Saturday to help clean up the park on Lovers Lane.

“We are cleaning the park like the signs and we are going to be doing other stuff I guess,” said Caden Graves, volunteer.

“We need to get out there and do that cause parks play a big role in our lives,” said Bailey James, volunteer.

BGPR is using this event to help kick off a volunteer program. To find a list of all the parks you can visit in Bowling Green click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still frame of Jeremy Marr death body cam footage
Glasgow death body cam footage released
Jeremy Marr arrest bodycam footage
Body cam footage in Glasgow death released, investigation finds officers not responsible for death
Joshua Wright
Warren County man indicted for stabbing grandparents to death
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after lengthy pursuit
Two Tennessee men are arrested after lengthy pursuit from Kentucky State Police
Local nurse still battling long term COVID-19 side effects
Local nurse still battling long term COVID-19 side effects

Latest News

13 Annual United Way of Southern Kentucky Feed the Need
13 Annual United Way of Southern Kentucky Feed the Need
The Venue hosts a Spring Market event,
The Venue hosts a Spring Market event, donating proceeds to Humane Society
Eeyore’s Birthday Bash
Eeyore’s Birthday Bash
Temperatures dip into the 40s tonight
Temperatures cooling tonight!