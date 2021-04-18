Bowling Green Parks and Rec ‘Love your Parks Day’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Rec kicked off their first ‘Love your Parks Day’ event.

There are 11 parks total around Bowling Green and to help keep them beautiful BGPR created the ‘Love your Parks Day event.

”We have 11 different parks across the city of Bowling Green. Today we had 11 different groups of volunteers just doing different tasks to kind of beautify our parks. So we are excited,” said Cameron Lewis, BGPR

Students from Cumberland Trace Elementary School volunteered on Saturday to help clean up the park on Lovers Lane.

“We are cleaning the park like the signs and we are going to be doing other stuff I guess,” said Caden Graves, volunteer.

“We need to get out there and do that cause parks play a big role in our lives,” said Bailey James, volunteer.

BGPR is using this event to help kick off a volunteer program. To find a list of all the parks you can visit in Bowling Green click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.