Eeyore’s Birthday Bash

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Phoenix Rising held their first Eeyore’s Birthday Bash Saturday morning.

Phoenix Rising is a local nonprofit organization committed to educating and helping survivors and victims of human trafficking.

At the Eeyore’s Birthday Bash while raising awareness for the organization those in attendance got to play a variety of games and win prizes.

“It is basically a community event that we wanted to do to bring the community together and educate them and bring awareness. There are several organizations that we have here that are featured,” said Felicia Bland, board member.

The group hopes to make Eeyore’s Birthday Bash an annual event.

To learn more about Phoenix Rising click here.

