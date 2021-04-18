Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 275 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 8 new deaths

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear announced 275 cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths Sunday. Four of the deaths are new, while four were discovered as part of a routine audit.

The positivity rate is 3.48%.

437,312 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, while 6,338 have died.

50,756 people have recovered from COVID-19.

5,284,683 tests have been administered so far.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

