Human remains found in Hart County, investigation underway

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky State Police, authorities found human remains in Hart County.

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at approximately 6:35pm, the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 received a call of human remains being found in a wooded area on Locust Grove Road in northern Hart County. Several units responded and located decomposed human remains on the property.

The cause of death and identity are unknown at this time. The remains will be transported to The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, KY for a scheduled autopsy.

KSP Detectives are leading the investigation, assisted on the scene by KSP Personnel, Hart County Sheriff’s Office, and Hart County Coroner’s Office. 13 News will update this story when further information is released.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.