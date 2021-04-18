Advertisement

Isolated showers to end the weekend!

Tracking the potential for isolated showers this evening
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds are on the increasing trend this evening as showers start to track in from the west. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s later so definitely bring a light jacket with you if you are headed out tonight!

Increasing clouds and showers this evening.
Increasing clouds and showers this evening.(wbko)

High pressure to our southwest will bring cool air throughout the rest of the week. In other words, next week will feel cooler than average! We start the work week dry with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. Clearing will occur in the afternoon, bringing with it plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s! This dry stretch continues into Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions and daytime temperatures flirting with the lower 70s. This warmth won’t last for long as lows reach the upper 30s by the late night and early morning Wednesday. Wednesday will be cold with an expected high of 54. Widespread frost is the main concern as we approach the late night hours. Plan on bringing in vulnerable plants and outdoor pets in for the night! Thursday looks warmer with a high of 60 and mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be on the increasing trend through next weekend with daytime highs lingering in the mid to upper 60s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 68, winds 44, winds W-7

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 70, Low 37, winds SW-11

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. Widespread frost possible late. High 54, Low 34, winds NW-12

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 90 (1909)

Record Low: 20 (1875)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.43″ (-2.02″)

Yearly Precip: 17.91″ (+3.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:23 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 40/ Small Particulate Matter: 45)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (8.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1679 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police, Post 3 received a call of human remains being found in a wooded area on...
Human remains found in Hart County, investigation underway
Heavy police presence at Baskin Robins on the bypass. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen.
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
Jeremy Marr arrest bodycam footage
Body cam footage in Glasgow death released, investigation finds officers not responsible for death
Joshua Wright
Warren County man indicted for stabbing grandparents to death
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 599 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate at 3.42%

Latest News

Clouds will be on the increasing trend in the morning before rain rolls in around dinner time...
A cool shot next week!
Temperatures dip into the 40s tonight
Temperatures cooling tonight!
Small shots at rain Saturday and Sunday
A Mainly Cloudy, Cool Weekend
Tracking more potential for frost next week!
Clouds increase this afternoon before stray showers arrive this weekend!