Isolated showers to end the weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds are on the increasing trend this evening as showers start to track in from the west. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s later so definitely bring a light jacket with you if you are headed out tonight!

Increasing clouds and showers this evening. (wbko)

High pressure to our southwest will bring cool air throughout the rest of the week. In other words, next week will feel cooler than average! We start the work week dry with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. Clearing will occur in the afternoon, bringing with it plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s! This dry stretch continues into Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions and daytime temperatures flirting with the lower 70s. This warmth won’t last for long as lows reach the upper 30s by the late night and early morning Wednesday. Wednesday will be cold with an expected high of 54. Widespread frost is the main concern as we approach the late night hours. Plan on bringing in vulnerable plants and outdoor pets in for the night! Thursday looks warmer with a high of 60 and mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be on the increasing trend through next weekend with daytime highs lingering in the mid to upper 60s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 68, winds 44, winds W-7

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 70, Low 37, winds SW-11

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. Widespread frost possible late. High 54, Low 34, winds NW-12

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 90 (1909)

Record Low: 20 (1875)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.43″ (-2.02″)

Yearly Precip: 17.91″ (+3.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:23 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 40/ Small Particulate Matter: 45)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (8.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1679 Mold Spore Count)

