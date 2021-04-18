Advertisement

Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.(Leigh Waldman / WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Omaha police say 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

Police haven’t released the name of a third man they consider a person of interest in the shooting.

Police say 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Marr arrest bodycam footage
Body cam footage in Glasgow death released, investigation finds officers not responsible for death
Joshua Wright
Warren County man indicted for stabbing grandparents to death
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 599 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate at 3.42%
Charles Farley and his 7-year-old son Jay are known for their matching vintage outfits and...
Iconic Bowling Green Father-Son duo known for vintage clothes, photographs talks about bond
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after lengthy pursuit
Two Tennessee men are arrested after lengthy pursuit from Kentucky State Police

Latest News

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene
The event challenged these growing young minds who will someday be our future scientists and...
Briarwood Elementary hosts Lego Robotics invitational
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Navalny’s team calls for protests amid reports of failing health
Kentucky State Police, Post 3 received a call of human remains being found in a wooded area on...
Human remains found in Hart County, investigation underway