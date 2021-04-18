Temperatures cooling tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds are clearing out of south central Kentucky but we stay on the chilly side for tonight. Winds out of the northwest will give us a cool kick especially as we head into early Sunday!

Temperatures dip into the 40s tonight (wbko)

You’ll want to bring the jacket if you’re headed anywhere tomorrow morning as we start cool with temperatures in the mid 40s! Clouds will be increasing as we track a few isolated showers in the afternoon as well. We’re not expecting a complete washout, but definitely pack that rain gear as you head out the door. A warming trend sets in by the beginning of the work week with daytime highs flirting with the upper 60s on Monday! We stay mostly sunny through Tuesday though highs will linger in the lower 70s. Northern Kentucky might see a few wet snowflakes Tuesday night but it shouldn’t amount to anything if it does occur! The bigger issue will be widespread frost potential on Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Temperatures Wednesday will be much cooler than average with a high of 54 and lows just above the freezing mark! Thus, if you have any outdoor plants or animals make sure you bring them in for the night because it will be a chilly one. We warmup just in time for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Friday and Saturday. The potential for stray shower development on both days is also possible though it won’t be a complete washout.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High 66, Low 43, winds W-5

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 68, winds 44, winds W-6

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 70, Low 37, winds S-9

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 49

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 90 (1909)

Record Low: 18 (1875)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 0.43″ (-1.87″)

Yearly Precip: 17.91″ (+3.63″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:23 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26/ Small Particulate Matter: 35)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: Medium (6.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1679 Mold Spore Count)

