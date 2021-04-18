Advertisement

The Venue hosts a Spring Market event, donating proceeds to Humane Society

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The SoKY Marketplace Saturday morning was full of local businesses for The Venue’s Spring Market.

45 local businesses set up shop for the market. Customers could shop until they dropped for all things spring, including clothes, soaps, flowers, cupcakes, etc.

According to the coordinator for the event, they held a Fall Market and it was so successful, they decided to do the same for the spring season.

”Turnout has been great. Obviously, we love Bowling Green. So we love to see the community come in and pull together and just have a good time shopping,” said Alex Jane, The Venue.

The cost of admission for the Spring Market was $5. A portion of the proceeds from the spring market today will be donated to the humane society.

