Area airports receive funding from COVID Relief Bill

(WBKO) - Thirty Kentucky airports, including some in the 13 News viewing area, received federal funding made available by the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.

“The bipartisan COVID relief passed by the Senate last year continues to fuel Kentucky’s economic comeback. In particular, I’m proud these resources will lift our Commonwealth’s airports as they support their workers and safely connect travelers to their destinations,” said U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). “Each Kentuckian who receives the safe and effective COVID vaccine helps get us closer to a strong recovery.”

According to FAA, the funding can be used for costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

Bowling Green-Warren County Airport Board, Glasgow Airport Board, Grayson County Airport Board, Muhlenberg County and Tompkinsville-Monroe County Airport Board were included in the FAA’s distribution of funds.

Read the full list of airports and funds awarded below.

Ashland-Boyd County Airport Board

Ashland

$13,000

Big Sandy Regional Airport Board

Prestonsburg

$13,000

Bowling Green-Warren County Airport Board

Bowling Green

$23,000

City of Madisonville

Madisonville

$13,000

City of West Liberty and County of Morgan

West Liberty

$9,000

Breathitt County

Jackson

$1,000

Cynthiana-Harrison Airport Board

Cynthiana

$13,000

Danville-Boyle County Airport Board

Danville

$23,000

Elizabethtown Airport Board

Elizabethtown

$13,000

Fleming-Mason Airport Board

Flemingsburg

$13,000

Glasgow Airport Board

Glasgow

$13,000

Grayson County Airport Board

Leitchfield

$9,000

Henderson City-County Airport Board

Henderson

$13,000

London-Corbin Airport Board

London

$13,000

Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Bowman Field)

Louisville

$23,000

Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Louisville Muhammad Ali International)

Louisville

$11,490,479

Marion-Crittenden County Airport Board

Marion

$13,000

Mayfield-Graves County Airport Board

Mayfield

$13,000

Monticello-Wayne County Airport Board

Monticello

$9,000

Morehead-Rowan County Airport Authority

Morehead

$13,000

Muhlenberg County

Greenville

$13,000

Murray-Calloway County Airport Board

Murray

$13,000

Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Board

Owensboro

$1,010,310

Pikeville/ Pike County Airport Board

Pikeville

$13,000

Russellville-Logan County Airport Board

Russellville

$13,000

Somerset-Pulaski County Airport Board

Somerset

$13,000

Stanton Powell County Airport Board

Stanton

$9,000

State of Kentucky (Kentucky Dam State Park)

Calvert City

$9,000

Taylor County Airport Board

Campbellsville

$9,000

Tompkinsville-Monroe County Airport Board

Tompkinsville

$13,000

