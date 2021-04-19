Area airports receive funding from COVID Relief Bill
(WBKO) - Thirty Kentucky airports, including some in the 13 News viewing area, received federal funding made available by the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.
“The bipartisan COVID relief passed by the Senate last year continues to fuel Kentucky’s economic comeback. In particular, I’m proud these resources will lift our Commonwealth’s airports as they support their workers and safely connect travelers to their destinations,” said U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). “Each Kentuckian who receives the safe and effective COVID vaccine helps get us closer to a strong recovery.”
According to FAA, the funding can be used for costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
Bowling Green-Warren County Airport Board, Glasgow Airport Board, Grayson County Airport Board, Muhlenberg County and Tompkinsville-Monroe County Airport Board were included in the FAA’s distribution of funds.
Read the full list of airports and funds awarded below.
Ashland-Boyd County Airport Board
Ashland
$13,000
Big Sandy Regional Airport Board
Prestonsburg
$13,000
Bowling Green-Warren County Airport Board
Bowling Green
$23,000
City of Madisonville
Madisonville
$13,000
City of West Liberty and County of Morgan
West Liberty
$9,000
Breathitt County
Jackson
$1,000
Cynthiana-Harrison Airport Board
Cynthiana
$13,000
Danville-Boyle County Airport Board
Danville
$23,000
Elizabethtown Airport Board
Elizabethtown
$13,000
Fleming-Mason Airport Board
Flemingsburg
$13,000
Glasgow Airport Board
Glasgow
$13,000
Grayson County Airport Board
Leitchfield
$9,000
Henderson City-County Airport Board
Henderson
$13,000
London-Corbin Airport Board
London
$13,000
Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Bowman Field)
Louisville
$23,000
Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Louisville Muhammad Ali International)
Louisville
$11,490,479
Marion-Crittenden County Airport Board
Marion
$13,000
Mayfield-Graves County Airport Board
Mayfield
$13,000
Monticello-Wayne County Airport Board
Monticello
$9,000
Morehead-Rowan County Airport Authority
Morehead
$13,000
Muhlenberg County
Greenville
$13,000
Murray-Calloway County Airport Board
Murray
$13,000
Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Board
Owensboro
$1,010,310
Pikeville/ Pike County Airport Board
Pikeville
$13,000
Russellville-Logan County Airport Board
Russellville
$13,000
Somerset-Pulaski County Airport Board
Somerset
$13,000
Stanton Powell County Airport Board
Stanton
$9,000
State of Kentucky (Kentucky Dam State Park)
Calvert City
$9,000
Taylor County Airport Board
Campbellsville
$9,000
Tompkinsville-Monroe County Airport Board
Tompkinsville
$13,000
