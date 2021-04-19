Advertisement

Aviation Heritage Park bringing back ‘Open Cockpit Day’

Aviation Heritage Park bringing back ‘Open Cockpit Day’
Aviation Heritage Park bringing back ‘Open Cockpit Day’(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend and learn about the aviation history of Southcentral Kentucky, the Aviation Heritage Park is holding their ‘Open Cockpit Day’ on Saturday.

“The cockpits into all of the aircrafts will be open. People can actually sit in the NASA Jet if they want to and climb in and get a picture made. We encourage everyone to come out and not only see the artifacts but see the museum as well,” said Joe Tinius, Board of Directors.

The ‘Open Cockpit Day’ will be Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

If the weather is uncooperative on Saturday, the park has plans to hold the event on Sunday, April 25, from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. For updates on a change of the day and time follow them on Facebook, or check out their website.

Additionally, the Aviation Heritage Park began construction on its new museum just a few months ago. Recently, they completed phase one and will soon be moving on to phase two.

The museum project relies on donations and the park will eventually have an opportunity for you to purchase a brick to honor a loved one who has served in the military.

“The bricks that will be along each of those walls will be veteran memorials. Anyone can purchase a brick and have a plate put on that brick with the name of a veteran. The plate will include the dates of their service and the branch of service that they were in,” Tinius added.

The park will have around 4,000 bricks available to be purchased.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Baskin Robins on the bypass. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen.
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
Kentucky State Police, Post 3 received a call of human remains being found in a wooded area on...
Human remains found in Hart County, investigation underway
Tracie Gravens sits in her apartment with her daughter Hannah.
Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 275 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 8 new deaths
Cynthia and Earl
Bowling Green couple celebrates 75th Wedding Anniversary

Latest News

Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety
Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
Gov. Beshear: 275 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 8 new deaths
Gov. Beshear: 275 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 8 new deaths
BG Freedom Walkers march downtown for Daunte Wright
BG Freedom Walkers march downtown for Daunte Wright