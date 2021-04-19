Aviation Heritage Park bringing back ‘Open Cockpit Day’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend and learn about the aviation history of Southcentral Kentucky, the Aviation Heritage Park is holding their ‘Open Cockpit Day’ on Saturday.

“The cockpits into all of the aircrafts will be open. People can actually sit in the NASA Jet if they want to and climb in and get a picture made. We encourage everyone to come out and not only see the artifacts but see the museum as well,” said Joe Tinius, Board of Directors.

The ‘Open Cockpit Day’ will be Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

If the weather is uncooperative on Saturday, the park has plans to hold the event on Sunday, April 25, from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. For updates on a change of the day and time follow them on Facebook, or check out their website.

Additionally, the Aviation Heritage Park began construction on its new museum just a few months ago. Recently, they completed phase one and will soon be moving on to phase two.

The museum project relies on donations and the park will eventually have an opportunity for you to purchase a brick to honor a loved one who has served in the military.

“The bricks that will be along each of those walls will be veteran memorials. Anyone can purchase a brick and have a plate put on that brick with the name of a veteran. The plate will include the dates of their service and the branch of service that they were in,” Tinius added.

The park will have around 4,000 bricks available to be purchased.

