BG Freedom Walkers march downtown for Daunte Wright

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers are asking for justice once again.

The local group, along with community members gathered at Circus Square Park for a protest and march to demand justice for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. Wright was shot on April 11th during a traffic stop and attempted arrest for an outstanding arrest warrant. The Freedom Walkers organized the march to bring race issues to light.

This Sunday @4pm @Circus Square Park come stand in solidarity with us for Daunte Wright✊🏿✊🏿. #blacklivesmatter “We out here, Get Active” Posted by BG Freedom Walkers on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

”I don’t know, I feel kind of powerless, but there is power in the people, and it takes a lot of energy to muster up the strength to stand up here and talk about these issues,” says Deinara Carter.

Carter with Sunrise Movement in Bowling Green says she wants people to have difficult conversations about race. The Freedom Walkers opened up the floor for community members to speak as well.

One woman highlighted the community’s responsibility to speak up as well.

”It’s a smokescreen and it’s supposed to enrage white people and make them fear for their property at the expense of black lives, and it’s wrong. It’s unjust. And we can’t have it anymore.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.