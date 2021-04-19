BG pharmacy saving J&J vaccine doses until approval

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One pharmacy in town is waiting for the “all-clear” to bring back the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Federal health advisors suggested a pause on the shot in order to take time to investigate a handful of unusual blood clots linked to the shot. Dr. Anthony Fauci says, “a decision almost certainly will be made by Friday.”

According to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, “it may involve, for example, restrictions around age or gender, depending on what the data tells them. This is the safety system working.”

Darren Lacefield, owner of CDS #10 Pharmacy in Bowling Green reports the business has 100 doses of J&J waiting in the wings.

“We found out the night before and we got it that morning and pretty much right after we got it, we found out that it had been paused,” Lacefield explains.

CDS #10 is one of just a few pharmacies in the area to carry the J&J vaccine. For now, the doses are sitting in a refrigerator waiting to be used.

“We went through two shipments of the Johnson & Johnson and then we got our third in the morning it got paused,” says Lacefield.

The pause seems like just a small roadblock for local pharmacy CDS. The owner is confident they’ll have J&J back in circulation soon, saying, “from what it looks like, it looks like they’re going to decide the benefit far outweighs the risk with it.”

The owner reports carrying the vaccine actually brought in extra business. He says they had the popular item at the time.

“There’s been a lot of demand for it. At first, it was harder for us to get, but once we got it, we had a waitlist started and people pretty much--our phone rang off the hook. People wanted it, and we were happy to help.”

Lacefield anticipates the pharmacy will have more than enough time to distribute the 100 doses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored for up to three months at regular refrigerator temperatures.

The CDC convenes Friday for discussion.

