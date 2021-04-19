Bowling Green couple celebrates 75th Wedding Anniversary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the midst of World War Two first lieutenant Earl Wasson, met Cynthia.

“She was real lovely, good looking,” said Earl.

“I thought he was really neat and I wondered if it was the uniform,” Cynthia said.

The couple met at Earl’s pilot buddy’s wedding, Earl the best man and Cynthia the maid of honor.

“I had no idea what the best man did so I just stood up there and looked smart in our shinning new uniforms,” said Earl.

“The guys really looked good in uniform,” Cynthia added.

Shortly after the two met, Earl was off to war.

“I went my happy way off to war. [I] did not see her again until after the war. I flew 35 combat missions and other missions and survived.” Earl said.

During that time Cynthia and Earl wrote each other letters to stay in touch.

“The letters that he and I wrote were a little more serious. We talked about how we feel about life and I began to get a feel that he was really a good guy,” said Cynthia.

After 12 months of writing and some time of dating when he got back to he states, Earl popped the question.

“We went to a drive in to have dinner and he said he couldn’t wait any longer he pulled he ring out of his pocket and he said ‘here is the ring will you marry me’ that was his formal proposal so I said yes that I would,” said Cynthia.

Now Earl and Cynthia are celebrating their 75th Wedding Anniversary.

Earl and Cynthia (Kaley Skaggs)

“A lot of people say they how have you lasted so long. We didn’t fight no one told you you don’t fight. We never had an angry word, we trusted each other we kept plugging along and learning,” Earl said.

“And I feel like we are really blessed that we still have each other and to have our minds you know we are blessed we truly are blessed,” added Cynthia.

Proving that true love last a lifetime.

