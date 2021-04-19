Advertisement

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing

CDC to meet Friday to discuss J&J COVID vaccine pause
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to meet this coming Friday to discuss the pause in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, and the top U.S. infectious disease expert says he’d be “very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that “a decision almost certainly will be made by Friday. I don’t really anticipate that they’re going to want it stretch it out a bit longer.”

Fauci tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that one possibility would be to bring the one-and-done shots back “with some form of restrictions or some form of warning. …I believe by Friday we’re going to know the answer to that.’

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in limbo in the U.S. after federal health advisers said last week they needed more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk is.

The reports are rare — six cases out of more than 7 million inoculations with the J&J vaccine in the United States. The clots were found in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.

Fauci told NBC’s ``Meet the Press” that “I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

If you need to use public transportation, take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19: • Stay up-to-date...

Posted by CDC on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Baskin Robins on the bypass. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen.
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
Kentucky State Police, Post 3 received a call of human remains being found in a wooded area on...
Human remains found in Hart County, investigation underway
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 275 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 8 new deaths
Tracie Gravens sits in her apartment with her daughter Hannah.
Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 599 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate at 3.42%

Latest News

Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety
Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
Gov. Beshear: 275 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 8 new deaths
Gov. Beshear: 275 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 8 new deaths
BG Freedom Walkers march downtown for Daunte Wright
BG Freedom Walkers march downtown for Daunte Wright