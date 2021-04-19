Florida woman arrested in Bowling Green for auto theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Florida woman is arrested after being accused of stealing a car from Tennessee and taking a juvenile across state lines.

Bowling Green police officers say they saw a car that was reported stolen on the 31W Bypass. Officers say there was an odor of marijuana coming from inside. They searched the car and found a small baggie containing a crystallized substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

Officers say they discovered this theft was part of a larger ring of thefts belonging to a gang known as the Felony Lane Gang and the driver, Krystle Rayburn, confessed to renting the car with a fake wig and fake ID in Tennessee. Bowling Green police detectives also spoke to an FBI agent in Nashville who said Rayburn and an associate were breaking into vehicles and stealing cash, debit cards, id’s and social security cards. They said Rayburn was then using the victim’s personal information to withdraw money from their accounts and open new bank accounts. Officers located several id’s, social security cards and credit cards belonging to the victims in Nashville inside a wallet close to the driver seat of the stolen vehicle.

Officers also located a meth pipe containing suspected meth residue in the wallet, marijuana was found in the trunk of the car.

There were three juveniles in the car, one of which was reported missing from Florida. The missing juvenile said Rayburn knew he was missing therefore she had no legal right to take the juvenile to Tennessee and later Kentucky. The juveniles stated Rayburn fled to Kentucky because the police were on to her in Tennessee. They said she planned on breaking into vehicles in Bowling Green and she had mapped out several locations to hit.

She is charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful transaction with a minor 2nd, custodial interference, possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.

