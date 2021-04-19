Glasgow resident charged with child abuse

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to Redwood Street on April 16th after a complaint of possible child abuse.

After investigating, GSP observed and determined that the juvenile had visible bruising on his arm and was forced to lay on his back and hold his legs in the air for long periods of time.

Casey D. Wright of Glasgow KY., was arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 2nd Degree-Child 12 or Under.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.