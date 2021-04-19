Advertisement

Glasgow woman arrested for Drug Paraphernalia

Glasgow Police arrest
Glasgow Police arrest(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to Sunset Avenue for serving an active warrant on April 16th.

GSP made contact with Katherine Moore inside a vehicle and after receiving consent and searching the vehicle, Officers located Drug Paraphernalia and a white powdery substance suspected to be Cocaine.

Katherine M. Moore of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession Control Substance 1st Degree

2nd Offense-Drug Unspecified

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
Gov. Beshear: 275 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 8 new deaths
BG Freedom Walkers march downtown for Daunte Wright
Aviation Heritage Park bringing back ‘Open Cockpit Day’
