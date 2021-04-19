Glasgow woman arrested for Drug Paraphernalia

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to Sunset Avenue for serving an active warrant on April 16th.

GSP made contact with Katherine Moore inside a vehicle and after receiving consent and searching the vehicle, Officers located Drug Paraphernalia and a white powdery substance suspected to be Cocaine.

Katherine M. Moore of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession Control Substance 1st Degree

2nd Offense-Drug Unspecified

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

