Glasgow woman arrested for Drug Paraphernalia
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to Sunset Avenue for serving an active warrant on April 16th.
GSP made contact with Katherine Moore inside a vehicle and after receiving consent and searching the vehicle, Officers located Drug Paraphernalia and a white powdery substance suspected to be Cocaine.
Katherine M. Moore of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with the following:
Possession Control Substance 1st Degree
2nd Offense-Drug Unspecified
Possession Drug Paraphernalia
