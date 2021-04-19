Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is celebrating one year of sobriety.

13 news last spoke with Tracie Gravens in October, a few months after she first committed to getting clean. Tracie’s daughter, Hannah, is her motivation. The two were only recently reunited after her daughter was taken by Child Protective Services.

“Raising her right now, it’s like being a new mother for me. I want memories. I want pictures. I want time,” Tracie says emotionally.

Tracie’s past revolved around drugs, and she says slowly she lost everything.

“I was in a dark, dark, dark place and I don’t ever want to go back there. Never.”

She says a toxic relationship led her to years of drugs, and when she committed to sobriety, she says there were a lot of people who never believed she could make it.

“It’s not even about rubbing it in nobody’s face or anything, but this is what I’m trying to say: anybody can make it--anybody,” she explains.

Now, she has a new home, a new car, her own business and even a new smile, something Tracie takes advantage of, “even when there ain’t nothing to smile about, I find myself smiling because it’s just amazing.”

She says her success goes to God for giving her opportunities and strength.

“I’m proud of myself. I am. I prayed really hard for what I’ve got... I look at her, and I made her a promise, you know? ‘Mommy, please don’t ever let them take me again,’ and I have to commit to that.”

If you’re struggling with addiction, you can contact the National Substance Abuse and Mental Health hotline at 1-800-622-HELP.

