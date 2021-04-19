Gov. Beshear unveils 2021 Kentucky Derby celebration poster

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear joined the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, the Kentucky Derby Festival and the 2021 Derby Festival Royal Court for the official unveiling of the 2021 Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster.

“The Kentucky Derby will have some fans in-person this year. This is what is possible through our successful rollout of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. The more Kentuckians who get their shot of hope, the more we can gather safely and ease restrictions,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thoroughbred horse racing is many things in Kentucky: it’s sport, culture, business and heritage. It’s also art, and today I couldn’t be happier to be taking part in this time-honored tradition of presenting a Governor’s Celebration Derby Poster. This year’s poster exemplifies the excitement and enthusiasm that surrounds the greatest two minutes in sports. It also serves as a wonderfully vibrant and cherished memento of the race for the public.”

To celebrate the 147th Kentucky Derby, Lexington artist Lennon Michalski designed this year’s Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster to portray the commonwealth’s long-standing history of horseracing.

“Growing up in Kentucky, the horse industry and the Derby have always been a big part of our culture,” said Michalski. “I wanted to capture the electric atmosphere of both the Kentucky Derby and the times we are living in today.”

The Kentucky Derby is the longest running sporting event in U.S. history, generating an estimated economic impact of nearly $217 million annually for the commonwealth.

The 147th Kentucky Derby will be held with limited capacity on Saturday, May 1 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Watch the unveiling ceremony below.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.