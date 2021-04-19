Headshot fundraiser supports ‘Glory Baby Ministry’s’ mission

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your picture could help a grieving family.

Glory Baby Ministry held a “Professional Headshot Day” at the Charleston downtown to raise money for families that have lost their babies. The organization makes burial gowns for infant losses and memorial packages to bring the parents comfort.

Founder Jessica Heffinger created the organization after having a stillbirth herself. You can read more about Jessica and her husband Josh’s story here.

The headshots were $50 a piece, and all the money will go toward Glory Baby Ministry’s efforts. The goal was to reach $5,000.

”All that goes back to the ministry because the four photographers donated their time and talent, the venue--the beautiful Charleston behind me--has donated the space and so it just means a lot for the community to surround us and be able to put an event like this on,” Jessica explains.

You can still donate through one of the methods below:

Venmo(preferred method)

@glory-baby

PayPal

https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2896303

📣 HELP US REACH OUR $5,000 GOAL 📣 . Today is a big day!!! It is our Professional Headshot Day. 📸 Lights, Camera,... Posted by Glory Baby Ministry - Kentucky on Sunday, April 18, 2021

