Mammoth Cave Biosphere Region Celebrates Earth Day and the International Year of Caves and Karst

International Year of Caves and Karst 2021
International Year of Caves and Karst 2021(Vid Monster Productions)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Mammoth Cave Biosphere Region will celebrate Earth Day on April 22, 2021 with the release of the video, Together for Caves in celebration of the 2021 International Year of Caves and Karst (www.iyck2021.org), and the 50th Anniversary of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere program. A link to the video is below.

The video, produced by the Mammoth Cave Biosphere Region Advisory Council and Vid Monster Productions, promotes water conservation and sustainable development for healthy people, a healthy economy, and a healthy environment.

On Thursday, Earth Day, Mammoth Cave National Park will host several outdoor volunteer opportunities along park trails and cemeteries.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to work in the national park alongside experienced park staff and get dirty for good! Pre-registration is required. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c49aaaf22a2f8c34-earth

In addition to being the International Year of Caves and Karst, Mammoth Cave National Park will celebrate its 80th anniversary as a National Park on July 1, 2021.

The Mammoth Cave Biosphere Region protects a globally significant karst landscape—formed in limestone in which caves, underground rivers, sinkholes, and large springs are common.

The centerpiece is the Mammoth Cave System, which has a current known length of more than 400 miles, by far the world’s most extensive known cave system.

Together for Caves Video Link: https://app.frame.io/presentations/1bbe5d47-d86a-481b-918e-fbf92d942853

#TogetherforCaves

