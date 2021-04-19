Seasonable start to the week before big midweek cool down!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After light rain moved in Sunday night into early Monday morning, areas of patchy, dense fog developed for the morning commute. Fortunately, it will go away as we have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and seasonably warm conditions to kick off the week on a pleasant note!

We have excellent conditions this afternoon with warm air and mostly sunny skies! Don't forget the sunscreen before sitting outside this afternoon! (WBKO)

Once the fog leaves on Monday morning, it’s plentiful sunshine and seasonable conditions thanks in part to high pressure near Arkansas and Louisiana, which is contributing to the dry air and westerly winds to kick off the week on a pleasant note. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s for most with a few low 70s showing up in our southern counties; including Bowling Green! Monday night will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and temperatures only falling in the low-to-mid 40s. Tuesday will be similar to Monday, though a couple of degrees warmer along with slightly stronger southwesterly winds. Hopefully you’re able to enjoy the outdoors Monday or Tuesday, because Tuesday night will have big changes for the region for the days to come...

Tuesday evening will have a strong cold front move into the region and after sunset, bring scattered rain showers into the region. This cold front has very sharp temperature drops behind it, and given that the front passes in the middle of the night, we can’t rule out some snow mixing in with the rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We do NOT anticipate much in the way of accumulations for the WBKO viewing area, though a light dusting to less than an inch is possible in our northern counties. If any accumulations stuck, it would mostly be on elevated surfaces such as roofs, trees, or perhaps cars. The snow would quickly melt on Wednesday with the sunrise just after 6 a.m., but watch out for a few slick spots perhaps on bridges or overpasses! Speaking of Wednesday, it will be the coldest day we’ve seen in awhile as high temperatures will only reach the low-to-mid 50s with breezy northwesterly winds under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Frost/freezing conditions are likely not just for Wednesday morning, but also Wednesday night/Thursday morning and Thursday night/Friday morning. You will need to bring most of your plants inside if possible or cover them with a heavy blanket in the evenings if they are to survive with overnight low temperatures dropping in the low-to-mid 30s.

Thursday during the day will be slightly warmer as high temperatures will reach the upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine... which will feel nice after a cold start to the day! Friday will be even warmer with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. This upcoming weekend will see the return of scattered showers (in the form of rain!) and more seasonable conditions in the overnight period, but high temperatures will stick around the mid 60s into early next week. Long range computer models indicate that we could see temperatures near normal as we head into the final days of April into the beginning of May; we’ll be sending warm thoughts after reading words like “snow,” “frost,” and “freezing” conditions in the forecast!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. High 70. Low 44. Winds W at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. High 72. Low 35. Winds SW at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray rain/snow showers possible. Cold. High 54. Low 34. Winds NW at 14 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 87 (2011)

Record Low Today: 25 (1887)

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:24 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 53)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.9 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1825 Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 65

Yesterday’s Low: 40

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 0.49″ (-1.96″)

Yearly Precip: 17.97″ (+3.54″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

