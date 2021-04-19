Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 231 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Beshear said there would be a fourth wave of the virus unless people continue to get vaccinated and follow safety recommendations.

The governor reported 231 new cases of Covid, 4 new deaths and 5 deaths from audit.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-19-2021 (WBKO)

