Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 231 new COVID-19 cases

Kentucky Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Beshear said there would be a fourth wave of the virus unless people continue to get vaccinated and follow safety recommendations.

The governor reported 231 new cases of Covid, 4 new deaths and 5 deaths from audit.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-19-2021
Watch below.

