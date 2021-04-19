WKU allowing seniors to ‘walk’ at graduation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University officials are preparing for the upcoming graduations next month.

The spring class of 2021 and the fall graduates from 2020 will have a chance to walk across the stage and get their diploma on May 1 if they choose to do so.

“We won’t have them shaking hands with anyone because of the COVID regulations, but at least they get to experience the commencement and a little something special,” said Bob Skipper, Director of Media Relations, WKU.

Originally, the university was just going to show a picture or video of each graduate. However, WKU is now fulfilling the student’s request to allow them to walk.

“Most of our planning has been done after surveying students or graduates and seeing what was important to them. We tried our best to keep those elements of commencement in there for them,” Skipper added.

Each graduate will get six tickets to give to family members to attend the graduation. The university is also preparing for an overflow lot at South Lawn and in Diddle Arena.

“If we have more people coming then we can accommodate safely in the stadium, they can actually watch the commencement ceremonies at Diddle Arena on the big screens, or we’re going to even provide a large screen out of the South Lawn and they can participate there as well. So they’ve got multiple accommodations for the guests to watch their graduate,” explained Skipper.

The spring and summer 2020 graduates that were unable to have an in-person graduation ceremony last year due to COVID are invited back to be celebrated on May 8.

