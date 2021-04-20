120 students selected for the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials says the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs has selected 120 high school students from 50 counties to participate in its highly competitive 2021 summer program.

The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet said there will be two three-week sessions this summer that offer participants the chance to focus on product innovation and business model design.

Students develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startups to a panel of judges.

The first session will be in June and the second in July. Officials say they plan to double the size of the program next summer due to increasing interest from students.

