22nd Annual Great Teddy Bear Drop n’ Ride is April 23 and 24

Great Teddy Bear Drop N'Ride
Great Teddy Bear Drop N'Ride(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Register now for the 22nd Annual Great Teddy Bear Drop n’ Ride which will take place on April 23rd and April 24th. While we could not plan to meet in one large group, the Drop n’ Ride is set to run on April 23rd and April 24th, 2021. You may choose from destination routes, including one drop which will take place during WBKO’s “Midday Live” on April 23rd from 11 am - Noon. Riders will receive a 2021 pin, a discount card to area businesses and be entered for a chance to win nice prizes including at $250 Harley-Davidson Bowling Green gift card for visiting each of the card’s supporting businesses during the month of April.

At Harley-Davidson on Saturday, April 24th Crave by Home Café will be on site for lunch, plus Tin Roof coffee, Tropical Treats and Chaney’s Dairy Barn. Tony Rose and D93 will kick things off at 9:00 am and Alan Austin of WBVR will be there from 11-1. The prize drawings will be held at 12:45 pm. Register at www.bracac.org.

1 in 10 children will experience child sexual abuse before their 18th birthday. That is 2-3 in each classroom. Experts predict there will be an increase in child abuse during times of increased isolation and we are seeing more kids who are experiencing severe abuse at the Center. Making a donation now will help us provide critical services including forensic interviews, child sexual abuse medical exams, trauma informed mental health therapy and prevention education. In addition, it is important that we raise awareness about how to report child abuse during this time when some children are isolated from people outside their homes. Call (877) 597-2331/(877) KYSAFE1 to report. You may also make a report of non-emergent child abuse online here: https://prd.webapps.chfs.ky.gov/reportabuse/home.aspx Learn more about reporting here: https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dcbs/dpp/cpb/Pages/default.aspx

Accredited through the National Children’s Alliance, the Child Advocacy Center serves children who are victims of sexual abuse or exploitation. Children receive trauma-informed services at no expense to the child’s family. Services include forensic interviewing, child sexual abuse medical exams and trauma informed mental health therapy. 879 children were served by the BRACAC in fiscal year 20. Visit www.bracac.org to learn more.

The Center appreciates our sponsors including WBKO, Harley-Davidson Bowling Green, Henkel, DEI, Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green, M&L Electrical, Bowling Green Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, Independence Bank, D93/Talk 104.1 and the Beaver 96.7 and WUHU 107. Please contact Jennifer Bryant at (270)535-0693 if you would like additional information.

