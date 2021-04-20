Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office announces settlement with utility companies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced a settlement with the state’s two largest electric utilities to reduce proposed rate increases.

Cameron’s office said the settlement would save ratepayers at LG&E and Kentucky Utilities more than $113 million.

The agreement must get the approval of the Kentucky Public Service Commission.

The utility companies proposed in a meeting with the state commission in November to increase rates by $331 million.

The settlement cuts that by about 34 percent over two years.

