Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office announces settlement with utility companies

Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-KY)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-KY)(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced a settlement with the state’s two largest electric utilities to reduce proposed rate increases.

Cameron’s office said the settlement would save ratepayers at LG&E and Kentucky Utilities more than $113 million.

The agreement must get the approval of the Kentucky Public Service Commission.

The utility companies proposed in a meeting with the state commission in November to increase rates by $331 million.

The settlement cuts that by about 34 percent over two years.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Krystle Rayburn
Florida woman arrested in Bowling Green for auto theft
Heavy police presence at Baskin Robins on the bypass. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen.
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
Tracie Gravens sits in her apartment with her daughter Hannah.
Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety
Cynthia and Earl
Bowling Green couple celebrates 75th Wedding Anniversary
Kentucky State Police, Post 3 received a call of human remains being found in a wooded area on...
Human remains found in Hart County, investigation underway

Latest News

NPS/Mammoth Cave National Park
Mammoth Cave celebrating Earth Day with outdoor volunteer opportunities
Governor's School for Entrepreneurs adds second summer session.
120 students selected for the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs
good news
Good News: Running on the Frontlines
Tracking rain and snow for tonight into early Wednesday!
Warm Tuesday before cold, rain and snow arrives tonight!