BCHS Senior is awarded TVA’s Power Play Scholarship

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A senior from Barren County High School has been selected as one of only 35 recipients of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Power Play Scholarship.

Carter Hall, 18, of Glasgow, will receive the $4,000 college scholarship awarded by the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Power Play Scholarship Association after being chosen by an eight-member selection team of educators from colleges and universities in the seven states of the Tennessee Valley.

Some criteria evaluated in the selection process include academic achievement, standardized test scores, leadership qualities, letters of recommendation and written essays.

Hall, a senior at Barren County High School, has achieved great academic success during his education.

He is a member of Barren County High School’s Early College Magnet Program and was previously named to the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program in 2020.

He will graduate in May from BCHS and plans to attend Western Kentucky University this coming fall to study Mechanical Engineering.

Made up of 16 local power company managers representing the Valley region’s 154 Local Power Companies (LPCs) and TVA representatives, the Power Play Scholarship Association has awarded 673 scholarships totaling more than $2.5 million to children of LPC employees since its inception in 1995.

Funds are raised through association membership fees, contributions from TVA, vendors, and the annual Power Play Golf Tournament events.

The scholarship program encourages students to excel while recognizing the strong partnerships between TVA and distributors of TVA power.

