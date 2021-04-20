BGFC Golden Lions outscore USC Revolution, 10-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, the Bowling Green FC Golden Lions faced off against the USC Revolution at The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School.

The Golden Lions would get on the scoreboard first and lead 4-0 at halftime.

In the second half, the Golden Lions would net six more goals.

FULL TIME!#BGFC puts on a clinic against USC Revolution.



🌟 MOTM: Michael Swierkosz pic.twitter.com/UdRz7UXAqg — Bowling Green FC (@BGFCGoldenLions) April 18, 2021

Fahrudin Dervisevic finished with a hat-trick for Bowling Green. Michael Swierkosz, Anatoli Gishe, Matthew Kiser, Peyton Netherton, and Sein Win also helped the Golden Lions route the USC Revolution 10-0.

The Golden Lions will now face AFC 615 on Sunday April 25, at The Pit.

The match starts at 6:00 pm.

