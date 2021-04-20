Advertisement

BGFC Golden Lions outscore USC Revolution, 10-0

Golden Lions vs USC Revolution
Golden Lions vs USC Revolution(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 19, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, the Bowling Green FC Golden Lions faced off against the USC Revolution at The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School.

The Golden Lions would get on the scoreboard first and lead 4-0 at halftime.

In the second half, the Golden Lions would net six more goals.

Fahrudin Dervisevic finished with a hat-trick for Bowling Green. Michael Swierkosz, Anatoli Gishe, Matthew Kiser, Peyton Netherton, and Sein Win also helped the Golden Lions route the USC Revolution 10-0.

The Golden Lions will now face AFC 615 on Sunday April 25, at The Pit.

The match starts at 6:00 pm.

