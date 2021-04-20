Blast of Colder Air Coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine and southwest winds sent temperatures back into the 70s for the first time in over a week Tuesday! But a chilly change is coming, as northwest winds send temperatures tumbling Tuesday night!

Freeze Watch in Effect Thursday Morning (WBKO)

Increasing clouds followed by light rain developing after sunset. The rain could be followed by a period of wet snow late Tuesday night into the predawn hours of Wednesday. We do NOT anticipate much in the way of accumulations for the WBKO viewing area, though a light dusting to less than an inch is possible for mainly our northern counties. Any accumulation would be confined to elevated surfaces such as roofs, trees, or perhaps cars. The snow would quickly melt on Wednesday with the sunrise just after 6 a.m., but watch out for a few slick spots perhaps on bridges or overpasses! Speaking of Wednesday, it will be the coldest day we’ve seen in awhile as high temperatures will only reach the low 50s with breezy northwesterly winds under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Frost/freezing conditions are likely not just for Wednesday morning, but also Wednesday night/Thursday morning and Thursday night/Friday morning. You will need to bring most of your plants inside if possible or cover them with a heavy blanket in the evenings if they are to survive with overnight low temperatures dropping in the low-to-mid 30s.

Thursday during the day will be slightly warmer as high temperatures will reach the upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine... which will feel nice after a cold start to the day! Friday will be even warmer with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. This upcoming weekend will see the return of scattered showers (in the form of rain!) and more seasonable conditions in the overnight period, but high temperatures will stick around the mid 60s into early next week. Long range computer models indicate that we could see temperatures near normal as we head into the final days of April into the beginning of May; we’ll be sending warm thoughts after reading words like “snow,” “frost,” and “freezing” conditions in the forecast!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**FREEZE WATCH Late Wed night/Thu morning**

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much colder. High 52, Low 34, winds NW-14

THURSDAY: Widespread AM Frost, then mostly sunny, not as chilly. High 58, Low 36, winds NW-8

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High 63, Low 48, winds S-8

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 73

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High: 87 (1964)

Record Low: 28 (1983)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.49″ (-2.27″)

Yearly Precip: 17.97″ (+3.23″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:25 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8/ Small Particulate Matter: 55)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (9.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2000 Mold Spore Count)

