Bowling Green Warren County Airport brings back Aviation Summer Camp(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green-Warren County Airport is bringing back its summer aviation camp.

From July 13 through the 14, the Jim and Jan Bohannon Aviation Summer Camp will take place for ages 10 to 17. The Bob and Cara Pitchford Aviation Camp will take place on July 15 through the 16 for ages 10 and up, which includes adults.

2021 BGWC Airport Aviation Camp(Allison Baker)

The airport is also partnering with Flywell Aviation this year.

“We are so excited to bring it back. I’m so excited that Flywell Aviation will be joining us this year to provide those services for us,” said Susan Harmon, BGWC Regional Airport Manager.

Harmon added that if a child wants to continue their aviation journey Flywell is local.

“If a kid if a child or an adult is interested with the summer camp, they kind of get to see if that’s what they want to do. Then they could carry on with the same instructor if they wanted to,” Harmon added.

Those interested in signing up for the aviation camps will need to do so as soon as possible due to limited spots this year.

To sign up for the camp click here.

