Bowling Green Warren County airport receives CARES Act funding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Airports across the state of Kentucky were awarded a total of $12.5 in COVID relief funds.
The Bowling Green-Warren County airport was one of the many awarded the CARES Act funding. The airport was awarded $23,000 which will go towards operational costs.
According to the airport manager, the lack of charter flights last year cut into their operational costs.
“The corporations and the charters decreased at the beginning, so that decreased our fuel funding. Because if they’re not here buying fuel then that affects our operations,” said Susan Harmon, BGWC Regional Airport Manager.
Other airports in Kentucky that received the additional funding include:
Ashland-Boyd County Airport Board
$13,000
Big Sandy Regional Airport Board
$13,000
Bowling Green-Warren County Airport Board
$23,000
City of Madisonville
$13,000
City of West Liberty and County of Morgan
$9,000
Breathitt County
$1,000
Cynthiana-Harrison Airport Board
$13,000
Danville-Boyle County Airport Board
$23,000
Elizabethtown Airport Board
$13,000
Fleming Mason Airport Board
$13,000
Glasgow Airport Board
$13,000
Grayson County Airport Board
$9,000
Henderson City-County Airport Board
$13,000
London-Corbin Airport Board
$13,000
Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Bowman Field)
$23,000
Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Louisville Muhammad Ali International)
$11,490,479
Marion-Crittenden County Airport Board
$13,000
Mayfield-Graves County Airport Board
$13,000
Monticello-Wayne County Airport Board
$9,000
Morehead-Rowan County Airport Authority
$13,000
Muhlenberg County
$13,000
Murray-Calloway County Airport Board
$13,000
Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Board
$1,010,310
Pikeville/ Pike County Airport Board
$13,000
Russellville-Logan County Airport Board
$13,000
Somerset-Pulaski County Airport Board
$13,000
Stanton Powell County Airport Board
$9,000
State of Kentucky (Kentucky Dam State Park
$9,000
Taylor County Airport Board
$9,000
Tompkinsville-Monroe County Airport Board
$13,000
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.