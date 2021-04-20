Bowling Green Warren County airport receives CARES Act funding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Airports across the state of Kentucky were awarded a total of $12.5 in COVID relief funds.

The Bowling Green-Warren County airport was one of the many awarded the CARES Act funding. The airport was awarded $23,000 which will go towards operational costs.

According to the airport manager, the lack of charter flights last year cut into their operational costs.

“The corporations and the charters decreased at the beginning, so that decreased our fuel funding. Because if they’re not here buying fuel then that affects our operations,” said Susan Harmon, BGWC Regional Airport Manager.

Other airports in Kentucky that received the additional funding include:

Ashland-Boyd County Airport Board

$13,000

Big Sandy Regional Airport Board

$13,000

Bowling Green-Warren County Airport Board

$23,000

City of Madisonville

$13,000

City of West Liberty and County of Morgan

$9,000

Breathitt County

$1,000

Cynthiana-Harrison Airport Board

$13,000

Danville-Boyle County Airport Board

$23,000

Elizabethtown Airport Board

$13,000

Fleming Mason Airport Board

$13,000

Glasgow Airport Board

$13,000

Grayson County Airport Board

$9,000

Henderson City-County Airport Board

$13,000

London-Corbin Airport Board

$13,000

Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Bowman Field)

$23,000

Louisville Regional Airport Authority (Louisville Muhammad Ali International)

$11,490,479

Marion-Crittenden County Airport Board

$13,000

Mayfield-Graves County Airport Board

$13,000

Monticello-Wayne County Airport Board

$9,000

Morehead-Rowan County Airport Authority

$13,000

Muhlenberg County

$13,000

Murray-Calloway County Airport Board

$13,000

Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Board

$1,010,310

Pikeville/ Pike County Airport Board

$13,000

Russellville-Logan County Airport Board

$13,000

Somerset-Pulaski County Airport Board

$13,000

Stanton Powell County Airport Board

$9,000

State of Kentucky (Kentucky Dam State Park

$9,000

Taylor County Airport Board

$9,000

Tompkinsville-Monroe County Airport Board

$13,000

