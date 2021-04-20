City of Bowling Green looks to start phase two of downtown renovations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in 2019, The City of Bowling Green finished its first set of major renovations to the downtown area. This focused on upgrading parts of Fountain Square Park, repaving roads, sidewalks and adding more bike lanes.

“All the feedback we’ve had around Fountain Square and the businesses, and how the sidewalk ties in is good. How it, you know, makes it with the improvements that were done a few years ago,” Bowling Green Public Works Director Greg Meredith said.

Now, the city is looking to go event further with those upgrades, expanding them to more parts of Downtown. The resurfacing and addition of bike lanes with carry on from Spring Alley down to Sixth Avenue.

“Also, as a part of this project, we’re going to improve Eighth Street between State Street and College Street, and two segments, two blocks of Main Street, between Chestnut and State and also between College and Center Street,” Meredith explained.

On Tuesday, the Bowling Green City Commission will vote on whether to approve more than $1.5 million in funding for the project.

“With all the new development, with all the people moving downtown, this is a natural progression, if you will, of making those connections where people don’t have to get in their car, they can get out and walk, they can ride a bike,” Meredith explained.

One local bike rider is excited to see even more bike lanes get put into place downtown.

“I try to bike around town and there’s only a few spots right now that have them so the more that we have then the better,” Esteban Botero said.

Once the funding is approved, construction could start as soon as one month from now, and is predicted to wrap up by the end of September.

“We’re making those improvements that make people want to be a part of it ,make people want to be here, interact with the attractions we have. The fact that we’re coming out of the pandemic now, hopefully, and so people will get back to normal operations,” Meredith stated.

When asked about the construction process, Meredith said it shouldn’t disrupt regular traffic patters too much.

“For the most part, the roadways are going to stay open. There are two lanes. So, one lane would probably be blocked at one time, and again, we’ll work around traffic if there are some closures that are that are required and mandatory. We’ll make sure their detour routes set up,” he said.

The city’s goal is to eventually expand this streetscaping project to reach the Barren River.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.