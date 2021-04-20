Glasgow Fire Department extinguishes fire at Long John Silver’s

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Glasgow Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at Long John Silver’s.

Officials said the fire department found smoke coming from the doors and the roof, and when firefighters went inside, they found cooking equipment on fire and were able to extinguish it. Firefighters went to the roof where they found fire in the exhaust vents for the cooking equipment and were able to extinguish those fires as well.

Glasgow Fire Department was on scene for around an hour. No injuries were reported.

