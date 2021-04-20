Glasgow man arrested after traffic stop

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, The Glasgow Police Department arrested one person on drug charges after conducting a traffic stop on N L Rogers Wells Blvd.

GSP made contact with Michael Golwitzer after observing his vehicle was not parked in a marked parking spot and later determined that Golwitzer was under the influence.

According to Glasgow Police, Golwitzer told Officers of an active Meth Lab inside of his vehicle, and the Barren County Drug Task Force was contacted to deactivate the lab.

Officers located Methamphetamine, Marijuana, digital scales, and items to manufacture Methamphetamine.

Michael A. Golwitzers of Elizabethtown Ky. was arrested and charged with the following:

Public Intoxication Control Substance (Excludes Alcohol)

Manufacturing Methamphetamine 2nd Or > Offense,

Improper Parking Violations

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<2 GMS Methamphetamine).

