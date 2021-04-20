Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested on drug charges

Paul Gass, 55, of Barren County arrested on drug charges
Paul Gass, 55, of Barren County arrested on drug charges(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, the Glasgow Police Department went to a home on Newman Street in attempt to serve an active warrant.

According to police, they were able to make contact with Paul Gass and found two glass pipes, Methamphetamine, and syringes inside the house.

Paul H. Gass, 55, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Gass was taken to the Barren County Jail.

