Gov. Beshear reports 609 new COVID-19 cases; 13 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 1,672,364 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As our case numbers seem to be plateauing, it’s more important than ever for us to make sure our vaccination numbers are rising consistently,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s meet our 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge so we can get back to more of the activities we enjoy and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

Gov. Beshear reported 609 new cases of the virus, seven new deaths and six deaths from audit.

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near where they live.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-20-2021 (WBKO)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.