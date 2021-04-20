Advertisement

Kentucky man charged with officer attack during Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been charged with assault on a federal officer and other crimes in connection with the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI’s Louisville Field Office said in a statement Tuesday that Stephen Chase has been charged with assaulting a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice and Congress.

The agency says Randolph is being held in federal custody and will appear before a federal judge Thursday.

The FBI didn’t give additional details about his arrest or charges. It’s unclear whether Randolph has an attorney who can comment for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Krystle Rayburn
Florida woman arrested in Bowling Green for auto theft
Heavy police presence at Baskin Robins on the bypass. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen.
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
Tracie Gravens sits in her apartment with her daughter Hannah.
Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Russellville man dies in crash on US 68

Latest News

Meth Arrest
Glasgow man arrested after traffic stop
Jacque and Gary Woodward
Victim: Scammer tries to request Franklin man’s death certificate for FEMA money
KSP confirm body found along I-65
KSP confirm body found along I-65
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 609 new COVID-19 cases; 13 deaths