Kentucky man charged with officer attack during Capitol riot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been charged with assault on a federal officer and other crimes in connection with the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI’s Louisville Field Office said in a statement Tuesday that Stephen Chase has been charged with assaulting a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice and Congress.

The agency says Randolph is being held in federal custody and will appear before a federal judge Thursday.

The FBI didn’t give additional details about his arrest or charges. It’s unclear whether Randolph has an attorney who can comment for him.

