Advertisement

Logan County man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

Kenneth Embry
Kenneth Embry(Warren County Regional jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - On Monday, a Logan County man was sentenced to a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person back in February.

Kenneth S. Embry, age 34, was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, announced Michael A. Bennett, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. There is no parole in the federal system.

“I appreciate and commend the outstanding work of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force and HSI in this case,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bennett. “The task force officers and federal agents assigned to the case, working together with AUSA Yurchisin, ensured a successful prosecution which resulted in the removal of a dangerous individual from the Western District of Kentucky.”

In the plea agreement, Embry admitted that on April 2, 2020, he knowingly possessed with the intent to distribute, greater than fifty (50) grams of actual methamphetamine. He also admitted that he knowingly possessed a firearm, identified as a Colt .380 semiautomatic pistol and ammunition, after having previously been convicted of the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance-1st Degree, Second Offense, on or about October 29, 2019, in Logan County Circuit Court.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II of the United States Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office. The investigation was conducted by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Most Read

Krystle Rayburn
Florida woman arrested in Bowling Green for auto theft
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Heavy police presence at Baskin Robins on the bypass. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen.
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
Tracie Gravens sits in her apartment with her daughter Hannah.
Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety
Child Abuse arrest
Glasgow resident charged with child abuse

Latest News

We have a roller coaster-like forecast with temperature swings over the next 7 days.
A warm Tuesday before things get cold and wet!
Simpson County Detention Center
Simpson County Detention Center reports zero COVID cases
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Russellville man dies in crash on US 68
NPS/Mammoth Cave National Park
Mammoth Cave celebrating Earth Day with outdoor volunteer opportunities