Mammoth Cave celebrating Earth Day with outdoor volunteer opportunities

NPS/Mammoth Cave National Park
NPS/Mammoth Cave National Park
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Earth Day, Mammoth Cave National Park will host several outdoor volunteer opportunities along park trails and cemeteries. Volunteers will have the opportunity to work in the national park alongside experienced park staff.

Pre-registration is required: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c49aaaf22a2f8c34-earth

In addition to being the International Year of Caves and Karst, Mammoth Cave National Park will celebrate its 80th anniversary as a National Park on July 1, 2021.

The Mammoth Cave Biosphere Region protects a globally significant karst landscape—formed in limestone in which caves, underground rivers, sinkholes, and large springs are common. The centerpiece is the Mammoth Cave System, which has a current known length of more than 400 miles, by far the world’s most extensive known cave system.

