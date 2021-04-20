Advertisement

Russellville man dies in crash on US 68

Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man was killed in a collision Monday involving two vehicles on US 68.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the US 68 Bypass at John Paul Road just before 3 p.m.

Officials said the preliminary investigation suggested an eastbound 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Timothy Webster was in the right line when he abruptly made a left turn across the left lane to make a u-turn. The turn placed Webster’s car directly in the path of an also eastbound 2002 Ford F-350 pickup driven by Derrick Raby of Bowling Green. The F-350 struck the Taurus in the driver’s side door area.

Webster was pronounced dead at the scene by the Logan County Coroner. A front passenger of the Ford Taurus was treated for minor injuries at Logan Memorial Hospital.

