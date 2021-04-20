FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Detention Center reports zero COVID cases after testing on Monday.

Back in March, the jail reported about 53 cases of COVID-19. At the time, the Simpson County Jailer, Eric Vaughn, said one positive case alerted them and he made sure his entire staff and the inmates got tested:

“We’ve come up with several cases, and we’re going to adjust to that problem. Every jail in this state is your worst nightmare, whenever you’re talking about the pandemic, and you’re responsible for 200, or 300, or even 700 people, you know, their lives, it’s a lot of stress, not only on your staff but, on your, you know, the residents here,” said Vaughn in March.

