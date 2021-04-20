SKYCTC hosts first admissions fair since pandemic, more dates to come

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, SKYCTC hosted a socially distanced admissions fair. Those wanting to participate also have the option to set up an appointment virtually.

“To kind of guide them (prospective students) through the admission process to let them know where they stand in the admission process, but also put their minds at ease that we are slowly getting back to normal,” Admissions Director Denna White said.

Prospective Students were able to inquire about the different programs offered at SKYCTC. A representative was also present to help with financial aid or questions about the FAFSA.

“We can also talk to them about how to submit an application if they want to submit an application while they’re here on campus. And we’re happy to sit down and walk them through that process,” White explained.

If you missed Monday’s admissions fair, you can also set up an appointment with the admissions department for another day during the week. These appointments can also be virtual or in-person.

The college will host another admissions fair similar to the one Monday on May 18 and June 15.

