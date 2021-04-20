Advertisement

WKU transfer QB Zappe wins 2020 Southland Conference Fall Player of the Year

Bailey Zappe transfers to The Hill, following his former HBU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
Bailey Zappe transfers to The Hill, following his former HBU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.(Houston Baptist Athletics)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Tx. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe has been voted as the 2020 Southland Conference Fall Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

Zappe played four games in an abridged 2020 season at Houston Baptist. Zappe announced his decision to transfer to The Hill in December.

Despite only having a four-game season, Zappe and the Huskies air raid offense still caught national attention.

Through four games, Zappe went 141-of-215 pass for 1,833 yards, and 15 touchdowns to just one interception. His 458.3 yards per game average led all of college football and was 101.3 yards above the FBS’s leading passer (Dillon Gabriel of UCF-357 yards per game).

Zappe’s most notable performance came against Big 12 opponent, Texas Tech. Against the Red Raiders, he aired it out for 567 yards and four touchdowns. HBU lost the game 35-33 but entered the game as a 40-point underdog. Zappe’s 567 passing yards were the most thrown by an FCS player against an FBS defense.

Zappe came to WKU shortly after his HBU offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Kittley, joined the Hilltoppers’ staff as the team’s new OC, along with two of his favorite targets, brothers Jerreth and Josh Sterns.

HBU receiver Ben Ratzlaff also transferred to WKU following Zappe’s decision.

Jerreth, Josh, and Ratzlaff combined to produce 89 receptions (63.1% of Zappe’s total) for 1,256 yards (68.5%) and 12 touchdowns (80%) in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Krystle Rayburn
Florida woman arrested in Bowling Green for auto theft
Heavy police presence at Baskin Robins on the bypass. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen.
BGPD make stolen vehicle arrest on 31 W Bypass
Tracie Gravens sits in her apartment with her daughter Hannah.
Glasgow woman celebrates one year of sobriety
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Russellville man dies in crash on US 68

Latest News

WKU
Lady Tops hold on to lead at C-USA Championships
Golden Lions vs USC Revolution
BGFC Golden Lions outscore USC Revolution, 10-0
No. 21 WKU Volleyball improved to 13-0 on the season adding another sweep of FIU on Monday.
Hilltoppers’ historic season comes to a close in Sweet 16
The clinic will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and be open to kids in the first through 6th...
Skeva hosting player run clinic will fundraise for the junior olympic tournament