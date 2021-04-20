WKU transfer QB Zappe wins 2020 Southland Conference Fall Player of the Year

FRISCO, Tx. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe has been voted as the 2020 Southland Conference Fall Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

Zappe played four games in an abridged 2020 season at Houston Baptist. Zappe announced his decision to transfer to The Hill in December.

Despite only having a four-game season, Zappe and the Huskies air raid offense still caught national attention.

Through four games, Zappe went 141-of-215 pass for 1,833 yards, and 15 touchdowns to just one interception. His 458.3 yards per game average led all of college football and was 101.3 yards above the FBS’s leading passer (Dillon Gabriel of UCF-357 yards per game).

Zappe’s most notable performance came against Big 12 opponent, Texas Tech. Against the Red Raiders, he aired it out for 567 yards and four touchdowns. HBU lost the game 35-33 but entered the game as a 40-point underdog. Zappe’s 567 passing yards were the most thrown by an FCS player against an FBS defense.

Zappe came to WKU shortly after his HBU offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Kittley, joined the Hilltoppers’ staff as the team’s new OC, along with two of his favorite targets, brothers Jerreth and Josh Sterns.

HBU receiver Ben Ratzlaff also transferred to WKU following Zappe’s decision.

Jerreth, Josh, and Ratzlaff combined to produce 89 receptions (63.1% of Zappe’s total) for 1,256 yards (68.5%) and 12 touchdowns (80%) in 2020.

